After breaking several records in the original Hindi version, the makers made a smart move by releasing the Telugu-dubbed version of Chhaava. Since the Hindi version did wonders in Telugu regions, the dubbed version was expected to enjoy a successful ride, and that’s exactly what happened. After spending almost three weeks in theatres, the magnum opus has ended its run at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Chhaava (Telugu) at the Indian box office

The Telugu-dubbed version started well, earning 2.63 crores. In the opening weekend, it earned 8.16 crores, but afterward, the momentum dropped somewhat. The first week ended with a good total of 11.80 crores. The film was expected to earn a few more crores, but that didn’t happen.

As per the closing update, Chhaava (Telugu) added 3.21 crores over the remaining days, thus ending the run at 15.01 crore net at the Indian box office. After a strong start, the mark of 20 crores was expected to be crossed, but nevertheless, the lifetime number is still a winning total, considering that it was released three weeks after the Hindi version.

Ends up being Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser!

With 15.01 crores in the kitty, Chhaava (Telugu) closed its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu. It just missed the chance of surpassing Brahmastra (15.27 crores).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 grossers in Telugu:

Animal – 46 crores

Jawan – 28 crores

Brahmastra – 15.27 crores

Chhaava – 15.01 crores

Pathaan – 13 crores

More about the film

On Wednesday (day 41), the Vicky Kaushal starrer entered the 600 crore club at the Indian box office with its collection from both Hindi and Telugu versions. With this, it became the third Bollywood film to achieve the feat after Jawan and Stree 2. Its total after six weeks stands at a colossal 602.01 crore net.

