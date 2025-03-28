Salman Khan led Sikandar is raising concerns over its poor advance booking sales. The action thriller is only two days away from its big release, and the pre-release buzz is decent, but the pre-sales are highly underwhelming. That’s not only the case in India but also in overseas circuits like Australia and UAE. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Pre-sales in Australia

The show count should have improved by now, but there are only 79 shows available at HOYTS Cinemas in Australia. As per Nishit Shaw, Sikandar has made pre-sales of A$28K (INR 23.92 lacs), witnessing a growth of slightly over 2X in the last 3 days.

There are only two days for the big release. A Salman Khan film could have achieved the $1 million mark in pre-sales by now, but Sikandar has not even clocked $100K yet.

UAE Advance Booking

Things do not seem to be working in favor in the UAE, either. With two days to go, Sikandar has grossed AED145K (INR 33.73 lacs) in advance booking for the opening day. It has sold 2510 tickets from 270 shows at VOX Cinemas.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 had turned out to be a huge surprise in the UAE. It had sold tickets worth $23.7 for the premieres + opening day. In comparison, Salman Khan starrer has made 33% higher earnings via its pre-sales of $39.5K.

But that’s far from good because Sikandar could have ideally competed with Bollywood biggies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Tiger Zinda Hai to become the highest-grossing film at the UAE-GCC box office.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood grossers in UAE-GCC here.

