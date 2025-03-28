Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan clocked unimaginable pre-release buzz, witnessing some never-seen-before trends in Malayalam cinema. Unfortunately, the early reviews are unfavorable, and we fear a dent in its box office collections. But before that, there are reasons to celebrate, as it has created history in Kerala. Scroll below for all day 1 updates.

Leo’s humungous feat!

Thalpathy Vijay starrer Leo was the only Indian film clocking the opening day in double-digit in Kerala. It amassed 12 crores gross, a feat that even Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2, and other biggies failed to achieve.

L2: Empuraan has now done the impossible! It has garnered 15 crores gross on its day 1 in Kerala. With collections almost 25% higher than Leo, Mohanlal’s film has now conquered the throne.

Take a look at the 5 highest opening-day collections at the Kerala box office below:

L2: Empuraan: 15 crores gross Leo: 12 crores gross KGF Chapter 2: 7.25 crores gross Beast: 6.60 crores gross Pushpa 2: 6.35 crores gross

L2: Empuraan vs Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 is now the highest-grossing Indian film, all languages included. Not only in southern regions, it was rip-roaring even in the Northern belt. But it failed to make a mark in Kerala.

Pushpa 2 had grossed 6.35 crores gross on its day 1. L2: Empuraan has clocked almost 136% higher earnings.

More about L2: Empuraan

L2 is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise. It earned 23 crores net on its opening day in India, marking the third-highest day 1 collection in Malayalam cinema after Rekhachithram and Officer On Duty.

It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a pivotal role in the action thriller. The ensemble cast also features Mohanlal, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

L2: Empuraan was released in theatres worldwide on March 27, 2025.

