The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai completes 7 years today (December 22). The film marked the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and was the second film of the YRF spy universe. Here is revisiting the box office performance of the film.

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Revisit

Talking about the box office performance of the film, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer opened at 34.10 crores, which was extremely impressive. Since then, the movie only witnessed an upward graph because of the positive word of mouth and Bhai’s evergreen craze. In its first weekend, the movie crossed the 100 crore milestone and earned 114.93 crores. At the same time, in its first week, the espionage action flick crossed 200 crores and amassed 206.04 crores. This resulted in the lifetime collection of the film to come to 339.16 crores.

Tiger Zinda Hai was mounted at a budget of 120 to 130 crores. Hence, with its lifetime collection of 339.16 crores, the film gained the hit verdict. The film was also the third-highest-grossing film of 2017 after Bahubali 2 and Secret Superstar.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer was also praised for its slick action sequences. Songs like ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ and ‘Swag Se Swagat’ turned out to be chartbusters. The plot of Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around 8 years after the events of Ek Tha Tiger wherein Tiger and Zoya are embroiled in a dangerous mission to save some nurses who are held hostage by a terrorist organization.

About The Movie

Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie also starred Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and others in pivotal roles. A threequel, Tiger 3 was released in 2023 but it could not impress the masses as much as the first two films of the Tiger franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Worldwide Box Office (Final): A Losing Affair In India, Rohit Shetty’s Biggest Record Remains Unshattered Despite Overseas Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News