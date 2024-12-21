The countdown for the much-talked-about Baby John is in the final stage. Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film releases on December 25. Considering the mass-appealing genre, a good start is expected. The film has both plus and minus points, but it will still reach a healthy sum at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more about the biggie’s day 1 prediction!

Before Kalank (2019), everything was going well for Varun Dhawan. For the unversed, after he made his debut with Student Of The Year, he didn’t give a single flop for the next 6 years, which included 10 theatrical releases. However, with Kalank, things changed for the actor. And now, with an out-and-out commercial entertainer in his hands, Varun is looking to bounce back in the box office game.

The teaser of Baby John was very impressive, raising excitement for the film. The never-seen-before massy avatar appealed to the majority of viewers. However, the promotional material that followed the exciting teaser was quite underwhelming. The trailer was good but not great. It had a less impact than that of the teaser. While the songs have been decent, the chartbuster album is missing. Also, there’s a remake tag attached to the film despite it’s said to be an adaption of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri.

Still, Baby John aims to earn 13-16 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1 due to the Christmas holiday on December 25. This number could have been much higher, but the screen tussle with Pushpa 2 will considerably dent the Varun Dhawan starrer. It could have earned 20 crores but shows will be divided since Pushpa 2 is going strong.

With 13-16 crores on day 1, Baby John is looking to register itself as the third biggest opener in Varun Dhawan’s career. Due to the holiday factor, it might easily cross ABCD 2’s 14.30 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 openers of Varun Dhawan (net collection):

Kalank- 21.60 crores Judwaa 2- 16.10 crores ABCD 2- 14.30 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania- 12.25 crores Dishoom- 11.85 crores

