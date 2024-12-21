The highly anticipated Viduthalai 2 finally arrived in theatres yesterday. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles, the Kollywood biggie had good pre-release buzz and was expected to kick off its box office journey with a healthy collection on day 1. Now that the actuals have come, the film has registered a good start and has managed to be among the top 10 openers of Kollywood in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed opening day report!

Written and directed by Vetrimaaran, the Kollywood crime thriller opened to positive reviews from critics. The unique storytelling by Vetri and the strong performances of the entire cast are being praised. Word-of-mouth is favorable among the ticket-buying audience, but there are some complaints about the film’s pacing. Also, the first half is said to be below the mark.

In terms of box office performance, Viduthalai 2 had an overall occupancy of around 40% yesterday in its Tamil version. In Telugu, it was around 20%. It did enjoy the benefit of being a sequel to a critically acclaimed film, helping to earn almost double the opening of the predecessor.

With occupancy in night shows displaying impressive growth, Viduthalai 2 pulled off a 7.10 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. In our prediction story, we predicted the film would earn between 8-10 crores, but it stayed slightly below. Still, it’s a good start and is 84.41% higher than part 1’s opening of 3.85 crores.

With 7.10 crores, Viduthalai 2 registered the 9th biggest opening for Kollywood this year. It surpassed Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja (4.70 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood openers of 2024:

The Greatest Of All Time – 45 crores Vettaiyan – 32 crores Indian 2 – 26 crores Kanguva – 24 crores Amaran – 21.80 crores Raayan – 13.70 crores Thangalaan – 13.30 crores Captain Miller – 8.80 crores Viduthalai 2 – 7.10 crores Maharaja – 4.70 crores

