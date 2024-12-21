Sonic the Hedgehog 3 grossed great numbers on Thursday previews, and it’s reportedly the highest in the franchise starring Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. The movie clashed with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, yet it is expected to do better in its opening weekend. The CinemaScore for the third installment has also been revealed, and it is terrific as well. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is the sequel to the 2022 film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and draws inspiration from the video games Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog. The action-adventure flick has a dynamic cast comprising Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba, as Keanu Reeves and Krysten Ritter joined in this threequel.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to crush the industry’s projections and lead the US box office chart this weekend. The film grossed a splendid $6.5 million from the Thursday previews, and compared to the previous movies in the franchise, this 2024 release has recorded the highest number. Sonic the Hedgehog collected only $3 million, while the second installment collected $6.3 million.

The movie is reportedly eyeing a debut opening of $65-$75 million in its opening weekend. Thus, it will have the all-time top 10 debuts for December releases. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will best Mufasa: The Lion King’s debut.

Meanwhile, the film’s CinemaScore rating has also been revealed, and it is an A. It has become the first video game adaptation movie trilogy to become a triple ace, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also received an A from the moviegoers, the same as the previous two films.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 by Jeff Fowler was released in the United States on December 20.

