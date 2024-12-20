The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja is enjoying a glorious run at the China box office. On its 21st day, the film has now achieved a humongous milestone. It has surpassed Prabhas’ Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection at the China box office to be the highest-grossing South Indian film in China.

Maharaja Surpasses Baahubali 2’s Lifetime Collection

According to the estimates in Sacnilk, Maharaja earned 85 lakhs in its day-wise collection at the China box office. This has resulted in the total China collection coming to 85.75 crores. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of the Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 was 80.50 crores.

Maharaja Eyeing Other Coveted Milestones

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is now inching towards the 100 crore milestone at the China box office. The worldwide box office collection of Maharaja now stands at 193 crores. It is hence inching close to the 200 crore mark when it comes to the worldwide collection. With this, the film has not only become the highest-grossing South Indian film at the China box office but it has also become the 10th Indian highest grossing film at the China box office. The 1st spot is occupied by Aamir Khan’s Dangal with a lifetime collection of 1305.29 crore. The other movies which occupy the top spots above Maharaja include Secret Superstar, Andhadhun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Hichki, PK, Mom, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

According to Hindustan Times, if the Vijay Sethupati starrer manages to enter the 100 crore milestone at the China box office, it will surpass Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to be the 9th Indian highest grossing film. The movie had earned the lifetime collection of 100.39 crore at the China box office. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to cross these milestones.

About The Film

Maharaja has been directed by Nithilan Saminathan. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, it also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natarajan Subramaniam. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

