Pushpa 2: The Rule has enjoyed an incredible run in the first two weeks. Today, Mufasa: The Lion King was released in Indian theatres. Even Varun Dhawan‘s Baby John is arriving in theatres on Christmas 2024, which has led to a huge battle for screen count. Anil Thadani is fighting with theatre owners for maximum showcasing of Allu Arjun starrer, which may not be going well!

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Anil Thadani led AA Films in embroiled in a huge fight with multiplex owners as they demand 50% screen counts for Pushpa 2 on Christmas. A source close to the development reveals, “Anil Thadani asked all India multiplex chains to commit 50 percent of the showcasing for the Christmas holiday (Day 21 for Pushpa 2), leaving the remaining 50 percent to be split between Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King. The distributor asked for an email confirmation from the multiplexes, and when the chains refused to bow down to the demands, AA Films held back on the KDM & release order for third weekend.”

However, the multiplex owners want to provide a fair showcasing to all the films. They wish to support Baby John as well, owing to which they have collectively decided to discontinue Pushpa 2 in the third weekend. Upon understanding the gravity of the situation, Anil Thadani has released the KDM (Key Delivery Message) but the discussions are still on-going.

If Pushpa 2 is given a 50% screen count, Baby John will only get 30% showcasing, and the remaining will go to Mufasa: The Lion King. The fight continues even at single screens as the report continues, “AA Films has demanded 3 out of 4 shows for Pushpa 2 at all single screens for December 25. He has put in an offer – give us 3 shows, or we pull down the film from your property from 3rd Friday itself. The exhibitors for now had no option but agree to the demand, but have already made an internal pact to reach out to Anil’s team and negotiate on the Christmas showcasing, as they wish to lend their support to Baby John as well.”

The exhibitors are planning a 3:2 showcasing for Pushpa 2 vs Baby John. It is to be seen whether Anil Thadani will agrees to their decision or will Allu Arjun’s film discontinue in the third week.

Pushpa 2 is enjoying a glorious run at the Hindi box office. It has already accumulated 632.50 crores and is the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

