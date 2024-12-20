Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer has finally broken the most significant record in Hindi cinema. It has surpassed Stree 2 to become the highest-grossing film ever. If that’s not enough, the action thriller has also registered the biggest day 15 collection of all time. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is now the highest-grossing Hindi film!

On the third Thursday, Sukumar’s directorial has earned 14 crores at the Hindi box office. It continued its remarkable run with a dip of only 17% compared to 17 crores earned on the previous day. There’s no concept like midweek blues for Allu Arjun’s film, as it has dethroned the biggest record in Hindi cinema!

In 15 days, Pushpa 2 has made box office collection of 632.50 crores. It has now officially surpassed Stree 2 (627.50 crores) by a considerable margin to become the highest-grosser of all time in Hindi. The best is yet to come as Allu Arjun’s action thriller is fast-pacing towards the 700 crore club, which will be the first ever in the history of Hindi cinema.

It is to be noted that Stree 2 had concluded its theatrical run in the domestic market around October 17, 2024. Which means it remained the highest-grossing Hindi film for 62 days. Allu Arjun starrer has recreated history on December 19, 2024 – a monumental date!

Take a look at the breakdown of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Hindi box office:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 199 crores

Total: 632.50 crores

Biggest Day 15 of all time!

Sukumar’s directorial has also registered the highest day 15 collections in the history of Hindi films. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2: 14 crores

Baahuabli 2: 10.05 crores

Brahmastra: 8.5 crores

Stree 2: 8.5 crores

Animal: 7.75 crores

Return on Investment

The cost spent on the Hindi release is approximately 200 crores. Pushpa 2 has registered returns of 432.50 crores in only 15 days. The ROI% has concluded at 216.25% in only two weeks. Allu Arjun starrer is a super-hit affair in the belt and only the sky is the limit now!

