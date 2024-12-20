Pushpa 2: The Rule is a huge success at the Indian box office. It is inches away from beating Baahubali 2 and becoming the highest-grossing film in the domestic market. But before that, it has broken yet another record! Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil’s film is now the first film to cross 200 crores in the Mumbai circuit. Scroll below for the details!

Box Office Collection

In the last 14 days, Sukumar‘s directorial has raked in 988.75 crore net in India, all languages included. Hindi is the best-performing belt, contributing to almost 62% of the total box office collection. It crossed the 1000 crore mark on the third Thursday, but the exact official numbers are yet awaited.

A massive milestone has been unlocked as Pushpa 2 has become the first-ever Indian film to have earned 200 crores from the Mumbai circuit alone. It has also surpassed the collections of other big films, including Baahubali 2, Stree 2, and Jawan, among others.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers in the Mumbai circuit:

Pushpa 2 – 200 crores+

Baahubali 2 – 192 crores

Stree 2 – 190 crores

Pathaan – 166 crores

Gadar 2 – 147 crores

Jawan – 141 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 137 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 135 crores

Animal – 113 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 109 crores

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Made on a budget of 500 crores, Sukumar has directed Pushpa 2. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The action thriller was released on December 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

