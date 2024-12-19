Pushpa 2 is inching closer towards becoming the highest-grossing film in India. It is competing against Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has conquered the throne for 7 long years. But how has it performed so far compared to Prabhas’ blockbuster? Scroll below for a 14-day box office comparison between the Titans.

Pushpa 2: The Rule 14-Day Total

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer was released on December 5, 2024. Since it was a Thursday release, the action thriller enjoyed an extended first week. It has made box office collections of 988.75 crores net in the domestic market (all languages included).

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Box Office Collection (2 Weeks)

Released on April 28, 2017, Baahubali 2 made a thunderous start in the domestic market, earning a whopping 121 crores in all languages. The craze was massive, and every cine-goer wanted to solve the mystery around “Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?”

Prabhas starrer earned 539 crores in the first week, followed by 264 crores in Week 2. The 14-day total at the Indian box office concluded at 803 crores net.

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2 (14-Day Total)

It is to be noted that we are not doing a 2-week comparison as Pushpa 2: The Rule will complete its second week on the 15th day. So, the comparison wouldn’t be fair with one extra day in its kitty.

Taking in account the 14-day total, Allu Arjun starrer is ahead by a staggering 185.75 crores. The margin is huge, and Pushpa 2 is all set to triumph, as it will surpass the 1000 crore mark today.

Baahubali 2 had concluded its lifetime run in India at 1031 crores. This means that Allu Arjun’s film needs only 42.25 crores more to become the highest-grossing film in India. This milestone will be achieved before the end of this weekend.

Pushpa 2 is set to rewrite history at the domestic box office after 7 long years and we certainly cannot wait to witness it!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office USA Premiere Advance Sales: An Unexpected Dip Of 27%, Will Ram Changer Beat His Own RRR?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News