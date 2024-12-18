Prabhas sustained a leg injury during the shooting of his upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The makers plan to bring the film to theatres immediately, but the injury might disrupt the plans. Prabhas is also busy with Raja Saab, who Maruthi directs.

The film is scheduled for a grand release on April 10 next year, prompting the team to intensify its shooting schedule. Following the injury, doctors advised Prabhas to rest, and he is currently recuperating at home. The actor personally informed fans about his condition through social media.

Prabhas was initially set to travel to Japan this month to promote his sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, which was scheduled for release in the first week of January. However, due to his injury, he canceled the trip. Prabhas also expressed regret and gratitude to his Japanese fans for their unwavering support and affection.

Prabhas is also working on several high-profile projects. He is part of the period action film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. At the same time, Prabhas is set to collaborate with Prashanth Neel for Salaar 2. Additionally, Prabhas is actively involved in Spirit, which is directed by Sandeep Vanga.

Reports suggest he has also asked director Nag Ashwin to begin preparations for a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, hinting at an ambitious slate. Fans eagerly await his recovery and the completion of these much-anticipated films.

However, the fans are currently worried about Prabhas’ injury. Prabhas’s inability to shoot the movies might further delay the proceedings. There are already speculations about the postponement of Raja Saab, but there is no official clarity.

The complete details of all the films will be out soon.

