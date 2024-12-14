The Telugu web series Harikatha, directed by Maggi, is now available on the OTT platform. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 13, 2024. The series features Srikanth and Rajendra Prasad in lead roles.

It is set in a village. The plot revolves around strange events that begin to unfold in the town. It shows the people who have committed murders. These people are punished in unusual ways. The villagers believe that a divine force delivers these punishments. They think God himself is giving justice. Bhagavad Gita hymns are part of the story with a spiritual touch. A new police officer arrives in the village and tries to uncover the truth behind the punishments. As he investigates, he discovers unexpected revelations. The theme of divine justice plays a key role in the story.

Harikatha’s cast includes many talented actors. In addition to Srikanth and Rajendra Prasad, the series features Mounika Reddy, Divi Vadhata, Pujitha Ponnada, Suman, Arjun Ambati, Ruchira Saadineni, Shriya Kottam and Usha Shree. These actors play essential roles in the series

Vijay Ulaganath does the cinematography, Junaid Siddique edits the series, Suresh Bobbili composes the music, and Suresh Jai writes the script.

Srikanth, one of the lead actors, has worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He recently appeared in the Tamil film Maya Puthagam with Ashok Kumar and Abarnathi. In 2024, he starred in Sathamindri Mutham Tha with Priyanka Thimmesh and Hareesh Peradi. Srikanth has several other projects lined up, one of which is a film called Sshhh.

The mystery thriller genre is becoming more popular. Harikatha adds something new to this genre. It has a strong cast and an engaging story. The series keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with suspense and drama.

Harikatha is an excellent choice for fans of Srikanth and Rajendra Prasad. It features them in different roles. The series blends crime and spiritual elements, making it an interesting and exciting watch.

You can watch Harikatha on Disney+ Hotstar. It is available for streaming now. If you enjoy mystery thrillers, this series is a good pick. The story is full of complex characters and dramatic settings. It mixes crime with divine justice in a unique way.

