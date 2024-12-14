2024 saw several high-profile controversies involving film industry celebrities, making headlines and sparking intense public interest. The Manchu family feud emerged as one of the most dramatic stories. What began as a family dispute within Mohan Babu’s family spilled into the public domain and attracted a lot of attention from everyone. The clashes involved Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu, and Manchu Manoj, with mutual accusations and police complaints escalating the issue.

Choreographer Jani Master also faced severe allegations when an assistant choreographer accused him of deception and false marriage promises. His arrest and subsequent release fueled speculation, with some believing he was a victim of a conspiracy, leaving the truth unresolved. He was also denied the National Film Award.

Actor Raj Tarun found himself embroiled in another personal controversy after a woman filed a complaint alleging he had promised to marry her, even claiming he secretly wed her. Though the issue created a stir initially, it eventually faded from public attention.

In the Kannada film industry, star actor Darshan faced serious legal trouble after being implicated in the alleged murder of a fan, Renukaswamy, reportedly linked to a personal conflict. His arrest and subsequent bail added to the year’s shocking celebrity controversies with the ongoing legal battle.

Actress Kasturi Shankar, no stranger to controversies, ignited a political and cultural storm after making derogatory remarks about Telugu people during a public speech. Her comments led to multiple cases being filed against her, culminating in her arrest by Tamil Nadu police in Hyderabad.

