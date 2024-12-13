Prabhas is teaming with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the upcoming action film Spirit. The movie, described as a gripping cop drama, is expected to showcase Prabhas in a fierce avatar as he takes on a global crime network.

According to details shared on the Letterboxd app, Spirit tells the story of a police officer who, after facing disgrace, sets out on a mission to dismantle an international crime syndicate. His relentless pursuit to restore his reputation drives him to take extreme measures that lead to a thrilling plot.

Though the official synopsis has created a buzz, the film’s production team has yet to confirm the storyline. Reports suggest the film’s muhurat (opening ceremony) is scheduled for December 2024.

Rumors also suggest that Korean actor Don Lee, known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might play the antagonist. Fans also eagerly await confirmation about actress Trisha Krishnan’s potential reunion with Prabhas, a pairing previously seen in films like Varsham and Bujjigadu.

Apart from Spirit, Prabhas has several other projects lined up. His horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is set for release in April 2025 and will reportedly feature him in dual roles. Additionally, he is working on a film with director Hanu Raghavapudi, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji), as well as the highly anticipated Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

Prabhas’ collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga has raised expectations given the director’s previous success with Arjun Reddy and Animal. Fans eagerly await how this action-packed drama unfolds on the big screen.

