Sandeep Vanga’s next ambitious project, Spirit, featuring Prabhas, is currently in its pre-production phase. Under the musical guidance of Harshavardhan Rameshwar, the team has already begun music sittings and is preparing to start filming in December.

Bhushan Kumar, the producer, recently highlighted in promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 that there are plans to expedite the production of Spirit. This urgency is part of a broader strategy to see Vanga move on to Animal Park.

“We are doing Spirit with Prabhas, and the other cast has yet to be finalized. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is ready. It is a cop story, and Prabhas’s look is finalized. We will most likely begin in December, and we will move to Animal Park within six months.”

Prabhas, taking on the role of a powerful cop for the first time, has reportedly passed the initial look tests with ease. Despite managing a packed lineup, he’s dedicated to maintaining his commitment to fans by delivering at least two major releases each year.

He is currently involved in projects like The Raja Saab and Fauji, alongside commitments to three pan-Indian films with Hombale Films. Additionally, sequels for his popular films Kalki and Salaar are also in development.

Given Prabhas’s meticulous scheduling and Sandeep Vanga’s streamlined plans, audiences won’t have to endure long waits for Spirit. After completing Spirit, Vanga will begin Animal Park and later shift to his project with Allu Arjun, aligning with Arjun’s schedule post-Pushpa 2 and Trivikram’s film.

