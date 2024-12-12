Actor Manchu Manoj is making headlines due to his dispute with his father, popular actor Mohan Babu. According to reports by the Hindustan Times and several other publications, he and his father lodged complaints with the local police station in Hyderabad against each other. Mohan Babu’s camp dismissed these allegations. Yet Manoj was seen in the hospital wearing a neck brace after this news surfaced online.

All You Need To Know About Mohan Babu’s Son Manchu Manoj

A popular hero of the Telugu Cinema, Manoj started working in films as a child artist in Major Chandrakanth at the age of 10. He later got a breakthrough as a lead hero in the 2004 movie Donga Dongadi. He has been featured in several notable Telugu films, including Sri and Raju Bhai. His film Vedam, along with Allu Arjun, earned him critical acclaim. Manoj took a break after appearing in movies like Mr. Nookayya and Currok a break. He returned in 2023 with the What The Fish show.

On the personal front, Manoj was born to Mohan Babu and Nirmala Devi Manchu. He is married Pranathi Redd, but the couple later got separated. Then, he tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy in March 2023. She is the daughter of the late politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy. The couple welcomed a baby girl this year.

His current alleged feud reportedly centers on a property dispute. Media reports revealed Manoj filed a complaint alleging that his father attacked him and his wife at their home. Mohan Babu, however, claimed that Manoj initiated the conflict. Mohan Babu’s team later dismissed all these reports as baseless rumors. They urged media outlets not to spread unverified information.

This is not the first time family conflicts have made headlines in the Manchu family. In the past, Manoj also accused his half-brother Vishnu Manchu of misbehaving with his family, and videos of the same went viral online.

