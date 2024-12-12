Pushpa 2 is trending across the nation now. The film has become a massive hit at the box office. Allu Arjun is enjoying the success and has a positive feeling towards the film. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who also acted in Pushpa 2, opened up about what Allu Arjun thinks about Animal movie.

Saurabh shared his experience working with Allu Arjun. “Though many of his scenes didn’t make the final cut, I have no regrets about it. I value my experience of working with Allu Arjun,” he said. “The first thing I asked Allu Arjun was to see his famous custom-made caravan. We bonded very well during breaks. Allu Arjun also spoke how he was blown away with the film Animal. Allu Arjun liked my character and we chatted a lot about the film,” he shared.

In Pushpa 2, Saurabh portrays Hameed, a pivotal gangster whose entry dramatically shifts the storyline. Talking about his role in Pushpa 2, Saurabh said, “It’s like the big bang in the story. I was excited to play a character that could alter the film’s direction. The allure of working in a new industry and reaching a broader audience is interesting. The Telugu cinema industry is very warm. There is environment on the sets and director Sukumar trusted me with this character.”

For Saurabh Sachdeva, his powerful performance drew attention to his earlier work, making audiences wonder why he hadn’t been celebrated sooner. Very recently, he also scored a hit with Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule premiered on December 4, becoming a global sensation by grossing over ₹1000 crore worldwide. The film not only boosted his popularity but also opened new doors professionally.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on the 5th of December, 2024.

