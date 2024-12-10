Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is on a record-breaking spree with the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie has catapulted to immense success at the Indian box office, and its worldwide earnings have also been impressive. The film had already collected 100 crores with its pre-bookings and has crossed the collections of RRR and Salaar.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 created a sensation in the North. It is expected to become the number-one all-time film in Hindi, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which currently holds second place, and Stree 2, at the number-one spot. The trade expects Pushpa 2 to beat Stree 2, potentially reaching over 600 crore quickly. It might even set a new benchmark for future films touching the 700 Cr club, as there is no competition in the next few weeks.

Interestingly, whenever a Tollywood film makes a massive impact in the North, some feel the top Tollywood stars should respond. However, figures like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and other heroes from mega families have stayed silent on the massive success of Pushpa 2.

Some feel that while Pushpa 2 may not be seen as a noble film deserving universal praise, its success as a Telugu-dubbed film in the North should be appreciated. Despite this, no one from the mega camp or stars like Mahesh Babu, who typically reviews other films, has commented on Pushpa 2 or Allu Arjun’s performance.

Recently, the actor celebrated this massive love and outcome with none other than Chiranjeevi himself, and their iconic moment together has gone viral on the internet.

Allu Arjun has met up with Chiranjeevi, and their picture together is nothing less than an epic moment. In the picture, the megastar and his wife, Surekha, congratulate the Pushpa actor on the success of his latest release.

However, what grabbed attention was how Chiranjeevi fed sweets to Allu Arjun with his hands while Surekha Konidela looked on and cheered for the moment.

Megastar is all set to team up with Dasara fame director Srikanth Odela, which Natural Star Nani has officially announced.

