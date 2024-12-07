Many Tollywood superstars have managed to establish a strong market in the Hindi belt of India. It all started with the Baahubali franchise, which led to Prabhas’ rise. In the post-pandemic era, we have also seen Allu Arjun and Jr NTR prove their mettle. Now, with Game Changer coming in January 2025, Ram Charan is under a lot of pressure to prove his box office worth. Keep reading for a detailed report!

There’s no denying that SS Rajamouli’s vision led to Prabhas’ rise as a pan-India superstar. However, the actor deserves full marks for maintaining his stardom after coming out of Rajamouli’s wings. He delivered successful films like Saaho, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, proving his stardom among Hindi audiences.

Jr NTR had a big breakthrough in the form of RRR, and once again, Rajamouli pushed the Tollywood actor’s stardom to the next level. But if we keep RRR aside, his follow-up project, Devara, was also a success in the Hindi market. This time, NTR delivered it without the backing of a big director like Rajamouli.

The same is true for Allu Arjun. Sukumar wasn’t a brand like Rajamouli, but he delivered a big success like Pushpa. Now, he has repeated the same with Pushpa 2, which is going to create history with its Hindi run. The success of all these Tollywood stars has put Ram Charan under pressure, as after coming out of Rajamouli’s wings, he looks in a difficult position.

After RRR, Ram Charan did Acharya, which was a disaster at the box office. However, he is yet to be tested in the Hindi belt. His upcoming magnum opus, Game Changer, is a perfect pan-India film that will show us Charan’s real potential. Game Changer needs to perform really well in Hindi and secure a successful verdict. If it fails, it will be a big blow for the actor.

