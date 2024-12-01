After the debacle of Indian 2, renowned filmmaker Shankar is looking for a bounce back at the box office, and all eyes are set on how his next Game Changer performs. The upcoming biggie stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in key roles, and it is said to be a typical film by the director, with an intriguing concept and entertaining elements. With all the buzz it has around itself, the film has a chance to be the biggest-ever opener for the director. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Every film industry in India has its batch of filmmakers, who are brands in themselves. In Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Siddharth Anand have their own face value. In Tollywood, there’s SS Rajamouli. Lokesh Kanagaraj is in Kollywood, while Prashanth Neel is in Sandalwood. Similarly, Shankar has built his own image over the years. However, in the past few years, his content seems to be outdated, and he’s unable to make an impact.

In 2024, Shankar came with a much-awaited sequel, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, but it turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Now, he’s hoping to make a strong comeback with Game Changer, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. With no competition on its arrival, the film will be aiming to fetch big numbers.

After RRR, Ram Charan is a big name across the nation, and he’s being touted as the next big star in the pan-Indian scene. So, with the backing of Shankar’s name, his Game Changer is expected to earn big and score over 50 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. The magnum opus is expected to receive strong support from Telugu states and the Tamil market. With some Hindi market support, it can surpass 2.0’s opening.

For the unversed, back in 2018, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 registered an opening of 60.25 crore net at the Indian box office. To date, it’s the biggest opening for Shankar. Currently, Game Changer has an outside chance of surpassing 2.0, but things depend on how the film’s upcoming promotional material turns out to be.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Amaran Box Office Collection (31 Days): Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Enjoys Returns Of Almost 79%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News