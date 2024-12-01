Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in key roles, picked up the pace during its fifth weekend and amassed a solid total so far at the Indian box office. After comfortably crossing the 200-crore mark, it fared well during the ongoing weekend and came closer to the 215-crore mark. It has just a few days left of its theatrical run and is moving ahead at the desired pace. Keep reading for a detailed collection of 31 days!

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial started its theatrical journey on October 31 amid the Diwali festive season and has been going smoothly at ticket windows since then. While it enjoyed the benefit of the festive season, the strong content has helped the film in showing impressive legs in the long run. Now, the theatrical run is in the final stage as the film is heading towards its OTT premiere.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran did a business of 1.50 crores on its day 31 in India. It showed decent growth after 1.10 crores came in on day 30. With this, the film’s total collection stands at 214.70 crore net at the Indian box office.

Amaran is reportedly made at a budget of 120 crores. So, if we compare the collection with the budget, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 94.70 crores. Calculated further, it equals 78.91% returns at the Indian box office. So, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is a plus affair. At 240 crores, it would have been a hit, but from here, the collection of 240 crores is out of reach.

Including taxes, Amaran has amassed 253.34 crore gross in India. In the overseas market, it has emerged as a big success, with a collection of 82 crore gross. So, after combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 335.34 crore gross after 31 days.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 214.70 crores

India gross- 253.34 crores

Overseas gross- 82 crores

Worldwide gross- 335.34 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

