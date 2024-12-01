The rage of Allu Arjun has been unveiled with the advance booking for Pushpa 2: The Rule commencing on BMS. However, despite Pushpa’s arrival, the three Diwali releases – Amaran, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have maintained their momentum at the box office with ticket sales.

Amaran + Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 + Singham Again Ticket Sales

The three Diwali releases on Saturday, November, registered a ticket sale of a massive 87.3K together on the fifth Saturday of their release. Individually, Singham Again registered the lowest ticket sale, which was exceeded by Sivakarthikeyan’s film and Kartik Aaryan nailing the maximum sales!

On the fifth Saturday, Kartik Aaryan registered a massive ticket sale of 36.7K in 24 hours. This was followed by Sivakarthikeyan’s war-drama that nailed 27K ticket sales which was further followed by Ajay Devgn registering 19.74K ticket sales.

Amaran Leads The Way

Coming to the total ticket sales, Amaran is currently leading with 4.8 million ticket sales in one month, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s 4.6 million ticket sales. Singham Again falls short with 3.7 million ticket sales in total!

Check out the tickets booked on BMS for Singham Again till November 30, 5th Saturday.

Pre Sales: 420.78K

1st Week: 2155K

2nd Week: 691K

3rd Week: 278K

4th Week: 130K

5th Fri: 47.18K (tickets at Rs 99)

5th Sat: 19.74K

Total: 3.7 Million

Check out the tickets booked on BMS for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 till November 30, 5th Saturday.

Pre Sales: 568.37K

1st Week: 2255K

2nd Week: 969K

3rd Week: 444K

4th Week: 246K

5th Fri: 82.82K (tickets at Rs 99)

5th Sat: 36.71K

Total: 4.6 Million

Check out the tickets booked on BMS for Amaran till November 30, 5th Saturday.

Pre Sales: 627.7K

1st Week: 2222K

2nd Week: 1133K

3rd Week: 554K

4th Week: 247K

5th Fri: 26.46K

5th Sat: 27.3K

Total: 4.8 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

