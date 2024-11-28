Maharaja China Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi Needs Only 84.8 Crore To Destroy 2402 Day Old Unbeaten Record

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is all set to open with a huge number at the China Box Office. The film has been having a phenomenal run already with the previews and the opening numbers might be a revelation taking the 109 crore worldwide box office of the film further!
Maharaja China Box Office
The film’s premiere gross has closed at ¥4.61M (Chinese Yuan) which is almost 5.4 crore in Indian rupees. The film is expected to open with almost the same amount at the Chinese box office, with an opening of around ¥4.5M (Chinese Yuan).
Will Vijay Sethupathi Enter Top 10?
It would be interesting to see if Vijay Sethupathi enters the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the China box office. Currently, the tenth spot is occupied by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that earned 89 crore at the China box office in its lifetime.
Here are the top 10 Indian films and their collection at the China box office in Chinese Yuan.
- Dangal: ¥1299.2M
- Secret Superstar: ¥747M
- Andhadhun: ¥325M
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ¥285M
- Hindi Medium: ¥210M
- Hichki: ¥149M
- PK: ¥118M
- Mom: ¥112M
- Toilet – Ek Prem Katha: ¥94M
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: ¥76M
Maharaja Needs 83.6 Crore To Enter Top 10
Maharaja has already earned 5.4 crore with previews at the box office. So to beat Baahubali 2’s 89 crore and enter the top 10, it currently needs almost 83.6 crore at the box office to become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film at the China box office! Baahubali 2 was released on May 4, 2018, and has been occupying the spot in the top 10 Indian films at the China Box Office for 2402 days!
About Maharaja
The film has been claiming recognition worldwide ever since it has released. While it has been rated 8.5 on IMDb, the film has been topping the charts in the most popular films on IMDb globally.
