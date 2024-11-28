Maharaja China Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi Needs Only 84.8 Crore To Destroy 2402 Day Old Unbeaten Record

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is all set to open with a huge number at the China Box Office. The film has been having a phenomenal run already with the previews and the opening numbers might be a revelation taking the 109 crore worldwide box office of the film further!

Maharaja China Box Office

The film’s premiere gross has closed at ¥4.61M (Chinese Yuan) which is almost 5.4 crore in Indian rupees. The film is expected to open with almost the same amount at the Chinese box office, with an opening of around ¥4.5M (Chinese Yuan).

Will Vijay Sethupathi Enter Top 10?

It would be interesting to see if Vijay Sethupathi enters the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the China box office. Currently, the tenth spot is occupied by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that earned 89 crore at the China box office in its lifetime.