Fahadh Faasil is having a celebratory year in 2024, and the biggest celebration is yet to arrive as the actor is all set to reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa 2: The Rule. With the Allu Arjun starrer, we could officially call it FaFa’s year at the box office!

Pushpa 2 Box Office

If everything goes as predicted, then the film is set to become a 1000-crore grosser at the box office in India. The film is already rocking in the pre-release business. It would be creating history at the box office with the 1000 crore it would bring!

Pushpa 2: The Rule would be Fahadh Faasil’s fourth film this year, and he has made sure he makes each and every crore he has earned so far count before the Allu Arjun starrer explodes at the box office, bringing a never-seen-before year for FaFa!

Fahadh Faasil Box Office 2024

In 2024, the South Indian superstar has already delivered three films at the box office. Aavesham and Bougainvillea in Malayalam and Vettaiyan in Tamil. The three films together have brought a collection of 250.66 crore in India for the actor.

Out of these, while Aavesham is the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film this year, Vettaiyan is the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Check out the collection of the three Fahadh Faasil films in India.

Bougainvillea: 17.18 crore

Aavesham: 85.16 crore

Vettaiyan: 148.32 crore

Total: 250.66 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection To Earn 300% Higher

Allu Arjun starrer would be a Telugu addition to Fahadh’s slate of films in 2024. The film is all set to bring a 1000 crore box office, which would take Fahadh’s individual total to a whopping 1250 crore, making him the highest-grossing Indian actor of 2024, with Pushpa 2 earning 300% higher than all the Fahadh Faasil films in total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

