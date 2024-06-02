Aavesham Box Office (After 50 Days): Fahadh Faasil Closes 37.42% Higher Than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan + Maidaan Total - 3 Reasons It Destroyed Hindi Eid Releases!

It was on April 11, 2024, the day of Eid, that four films arrived at the box office. Two in the North primarily and the other two in the South. While it was a massive clash between Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar’s Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it was another set of clash with Aavesham and Varshangallku Shesham!

Aavesham Box Office Collection

Fahadh Faasil’s action comedy emerged as the biggest Eid blockbuster this season, with almost 156 crore worldwide in its collection (gross) and almost 86 crore in its net collection in India.

While Aavesham is the Third Highest Malayalam Grosser of 2024 worldwide after Manjummel Boys and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, it is the biggest Eid grosser out of the four films that were released on the same day!

Aavesham Overseas Collection

Out of the 156 crore worldwide collection, the film garnered 56 crore overseas. This is much higher than the other two Hindi Eid biggies, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan combined. While Maidan earned only 7.5 – 8 crore overseas, BMCM registered 33 crore overseas. Overall, Aavesham (overseas collection) raked in 37.42% higher numbers than the two big Hindi Eid releases combined.

Why Aavesham Won & BMCM – Maidaan Lost?

There are three primary reasons that the Malayalam Cinema this year is leading the box office report and Hindi biggies on Eid fell flat bringing disastrous numbers to the table.

The Controlled Budget

The Malayalam films have been made on a very restricted budget when it comes to splurging out money. Aavesham, for example, has been made on a budget of only 55 crore, and thus, it is enjoying almost 50% Return on Investment, making it a success story!

The Star Fee

The paychecks of these stars are not exuberant amounts of 100 and 200 crore. FaFa usually charges 3 – 4 crore depending on the project, keeping the budget of the film totally in check so that it could be majorly used for the film, not on him.

Content Is The King!

The only mantra that works is content is the king. Aavesham worked well amongst the audience for its brilliant comic timing and simplistic storytelling.

Hopefully, upcoming releases will serve audiences in the same manner as this one bringing great box office numbers, giving more reasons to rejoice and celebrate!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

