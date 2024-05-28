Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has finished the match at the box office with a final collection of 54 crore in India and 71 crore worldwide. The film was made on a reported budget of around 100 crore and served as a disaster at the box office. But now, guess where the film was flawed majorly?

Maidaan Overseas Collection

Well, it was definitely overseas. Despite being a sports drama, Ajay Devgn‘s film, helmed by Amit Sharma, failed to entertain audiences globally, and it collected only 7.75 – 8.25 crore overseas. Despite having a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, this was a grossly low number.

Maidaan earned 71.52 crore globally. If the film would have performed in a substantially better way overseas, it would have garnered much better numbers overseas and probably pushed itself towards the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Maidaan Overseas Breakdown

Performing very low at the box office, Maidaan earned only $1 million overseas during its entire run. Here’s a breakdown of the approximate overseas collection of the sports drama.

USA/CAN: $455K

Gulf: $285K

Australia: $76K

New Zealand: $18K

UK/Ireland: $86K

Germany: $4.5K

Others: $85K (Estimated)

Total: $1 Million

Why Maidaan Failed Overseas

There are three major reasons why Ajay Devgn’s sports drama failed so disastrously overseas.

The BMCM Clash

Definitely, the clash between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film did not help Ajay Devgn garner an audience for the Syed Abdul Rahim Biopic despite having good content.

No Sob Story

Maidaan was a story of strength and resilience. It was braver rather than sympathetic, and hence, it could not garner a certain set of emotions – the emotion of a dilapidated country fighting for its existence globally!

Comparisons With Chak De! India

Since the beginning, parallels have been drawn between Ajay Devgn’s Syed Abdul Rahim and Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabir Khan from Chak De! India, which created a global hysteria. So obviously, the film could not get a fair chance to have a clean slate of judgments.

But above all that, Maidaan had many flaws and we have listed them here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

