Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is close to achieving a significant milestone at the global box office, but amidst that, let’s take a look at the movie’s performance in China. After films like Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the Planet of the Apes installment invoked hope in the industry, but it has not lived up to that expectation. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, it has the second-highest production budget in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, estimated at $160 million. The movie has been well-received by fans and critics. It has a solid 80% on Tomatometer and a 78% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes managed to grab the third spot at the Chinese box office. The analyst revealed that the movie grossed $2.8 million on its 3rd three-day weekend. It dropped 48% from last weekend after coming at No.3, earning $1.1 million on the third Sunday. It is now playing over 30K screenings.

The report also stated that $13K came in presales for the third Monday, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will play in 31K screenings, 1K more than previously. The film, starring Owen Tague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand, aims at a $28 million to $32 million run in China. The domestic collections stand at $126.64 million, and the international box office collects $172 million. As per The Numbers, worldwide collections stand at $298.64 million.

For the unversed, the movie is set 300 years after the War of the Planet of the Apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was released on May 10, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

