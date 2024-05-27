Inside Out 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Domestic Expectations): Eyes To Destroy Dune 2's $82.5 Million - Biggest Opener Of 2024

Inside Out, the cherished Pixar movie will finally have a follow-up after over ten years! Returning to Riley Andersen’s head, Inside Out 2, shows us that she is now a mature adolescent rather than just a wide-eyed preteen. Riley’s constantly changing emotions will be used to examine the difficulties of adolescence in this new chapter.

Inside Out 2 Box Office Expectations

Disney and Pixar’s much-awaited sequel brings viewers back to Riley’s mind, who is 13 years old now, where new anthropomorphized emotions take control to keep up with her teenage feelings. The film is expected to cater for the biggest opening of 2024, destroying biggies like Dune: Part 2 and Godzilla.

Early trends promise the highest opening of 2024 for Inside Out 2, which might be around $80M-$85 Million at the domestic box office, surpassing that of Dune Part Two ($82.5 Million) and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire ($80 Million). This will also be the biggest opening weekend for the studio’s post-COVID era.

Inside Out Box Office

Both critically and monetarily, the first part, which was released in the year 2015, was an enormous hit. With its clever personification of emotions like Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Fear (Bill Hader), struck a strong chord with audiences, earning over $858.8M million worldwide securing its status as one of Pixar‘s most profitable movies. The film also won an Oscar in the ‘Best Animation Feature’ category.

Early buzz suggests the new additions in Inside Out 2 could include Frustration, Embarrassment, or even Social Anxiety. How these emotions interact with the established five and how they all work together to guide Riley through the complexities of teenage life will be a central theme of the film.

Inside Out 2 is all set to be a summer box office winner, and early trends predicting a strong box office opening hint at a potential to exceed the original’s impressive numbers. Will it become Pixar’s highest-grossing film ever? We have to wait and watch. The film releases on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

