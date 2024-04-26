Inside Out 2 is officially a go and will hit the Indian theaters sooner than we thought. The emotionally thrilling and deeply thoughtful movie, which navigates the specificities of each emotion, has been widely loved and celebrated. Recently,

Critics and fans recently saw a 30-minute preview of Pixar Animation’s highly anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2. Many were thrilled to post their thoughts on social media, confirming that the film’s remaining emotions, charisma, humor, and surprises left viewers wanting more.

Fans launched into a parade of praises and described it as “A perfect sequel” and “fave Pixar film.” In contrast, others shared a long trail of thoughts appreciating the pacing, hilarious new entries, and compelling storyline. A fellow netizen also took it far, hailing Inside Out 2 as the ‘Best Pixar film in a decade,’ over a Twitter post; he added that ‘Inside Out 2’ looks like the best Pixar movie in about a decade. The footage shown was hilarious. Maya Hawke as Anxiety is the scene stealer so far.”

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who had previously managed operations successfully, are now uncertain as Anxiety enters the picture. It seems that she is not by herself. Her presence elicits additional emotions, addressing prevalent themes among today’s youth and adults. Alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust, Maya Hawke provides the voice of Anxiety.

What is Inside Out 2 About?

Inside Out 2 will follow the protagonist, Riley, in her teenage years as all-new emotions take control of her mind.

Pixar‘s official synopsis for the movie writes, “The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety.

According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about what goes on inside all our minds.” A trailer, poster, and film stills are now available for what promises to be the feel-good (or feel-everything) film of Summer 2024.”

When is Inside Out 2 Releasing In India?

Inside Out 2 is ready to hit theaters in the Summer of 2024. The movie will be released theatrically in India on Jun 14, 2024.

The film is directed by Kelsey Mann, and the voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith, amongst others.

