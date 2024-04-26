Zendaya is currently grabbing eyeballs over her latest release, Challengers. Her steamy scenes have surfaced on the internet, and viewers are calling it her career-best performance. Amid it all, we hear good news as she may soon be tying the knot with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. Scroll below for all the details!

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the sets of Spiderman: Homecoming in 2016. Dating rumors spread soon after, but the couple remained tight-lipped about their romance. To date, they have refrained from talking about each other as they believe in letting their work gather the most attention.

Tom Holland ready to tie the knot with girlfriend Zen?

A report by People claims Zendaya and Tom Holland may have started seeing each other as husband and wife. A source close to the development reveals, “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality. They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part. Both are private.”

The source also adds that Tom Holland and Zendaya are not comfortable with the attention in the public eye.

What are Tom & Zen upto these days?

Zen is currently busy with Challengers, which is set to hit theatres this weekend. It will soon start working on Euphoria Season 3. On the other hand, Tom Holland will go on floors for Romeo And Juliet in May. Work is of utmost priority to the celebrity couple, and it keeps them busy.

Tom supported Zendaya at Challengers premiere

At the London premiere of Challengers, Tom Holland was all proud and made an appearance to support his girlfriend at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. In a viral video shared on X/ Twitter, they also shared a sweet kiss that sent fans into a meltdown.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict Overturned In 2020 Rape Conviction; Netizens Call It A Major Setback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News