Deadpool & Wolverine: Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm Those Dazzler Cameo Rumours In A Bonus Track From 'The Tortured Poets Department'?

Are the T-Swift MCU cameo rumors true? Is MCU finally going to have the pop star on the silver screen? Those Dazzler cameo rumors are not dying down anytime soon, and Taylor Swift may have just fanned the fire by almost confirming the rumors.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s trailer is out; it is everything you might expect. Keeping in touch with its Deadpool charm, it’s action-packed, hilarious, and meta. With Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reviving the title roles, fans are excited to see the real-life bromance bloom in the MCU world.

Rumors regarding her involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine have been circulating for months, and neither lead star Ryan Reynolds nor director Shawn Levy have provided a clear response. But Swift’s last line in “Clara Bow,” the last song in The Tortured Poets Department, is “Dazzling.”

When a portal asked director Shawn Levy if he could share information about his cameo at this year’s CimenaCon, the man played coy. “You are aware that I am unable to respond. America knows that I am unable to respond to that. He responded, “That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview,” and that purchasing a ticket is the only way to find out. The abundance of rumors regarding this film’s cast and cast members is impressive. The truth won’t be revealed to anyone until July.

But the line has caught discerning swifties and fans of the anti-hero movie. Before she revealed the extra 15 songs for the anthology, the last track on the original album had the following lyrics: “You look like Taylor Swift in this light / We’re loving it / You’ve got an edge, she never did / The future’s bright / Dazzling.” She’s supposedly going to play Dazzle in Deadpool & Wolverine. To keep the parallels going, Swift’s middle name is Alison, just like the X-Men character.

But the minor detail that has spun the rumors again is that Taylor likes the tweet about the dazzler comparisons.

After the album was released, several fans took to X to address the reference. “Wait, you’ll Taylor said, “the future’s bright, dazzling” AND THIS IS DAZZLER FROM MARVEL. THE TAYLOR SWIFT IN DEADPOOL 3 ALLEGATIONS ARE CLEARER. RN #TSTTP” Another added,” So this line in Clara Bow makes me think she is confirming she will be the dazzler, “Another fan quipped, “Ok, so the last word on the last song from #TSTTPD (Clara Bow) is”dazzling” Taylor Swift is heavily rumored to appear in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler”

Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer reportedly received two million views on lead actor Ryan Reynolds’s YouTube page in just one hour. Numerous star-studded cameos are anticipated in the upcoming MCU installment. People watched the trailer multiple times. All in order to figure out which hidden characters are in it, which is why the views are through the roof.

Although Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released only a fortnight ago, it is already the talk of the town. This new confirmation has added more fuel to the fire. But, like Shawn Levy said, we will only find out once the movie comes out. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released worldwide on July 26th, 2024!

