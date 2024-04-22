Let’s Frigging Go! That is Deadpool & Wolverine‘s tagline, minus Ryan’s favorite cuss word! But that is how we feel about this action-packed trailer, which is bigger than ever. Ryan Reynolds is back as Deadpool in his signature style, but this time, he brings along a friend. Deadpool goes back to the most trusted X-Man of all, Wolverine. Yes, the timelines are shoddy, but the trailer is jam-packed with R-rated jokes, gory action, and much banter! Here’s what we thought about the Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer.

Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool is his career’s masterstroke. The film is born out of his own genius psyche and is the marriage of real and real in the most meta and dark humor sense. After breaking box office records and making audiences wait for years, Deadpool 3 is looking fresh, hot, and ready to take up the charts.

The trailer starts by introducing the new addition to the X-men universe, the ever-so-forceful Wolverine. It then proceeds to a classic Deadpool exchange before turning emotional. Reynolds cracks a few jokes at Logan’s expense in the meta sense that he is known for. A montage follows of Deadpool urging Wolverine to help him save everything he holds dear and remind him of his own misery.