Let’s Frigging Go! That is Deadpool & Wolverine‘s tagline, minus Ryan’s favorite cuss word! But that is how we feel about this action-packed trailer, which is bigger than ever. Ryan Reynolds is back as Deadpool in his signature style, but this time, he brings along a friend. Deadpool goes back to the most trusted X-Man of all, Wolverine. Yes, the timelines are shoddy, but the trailer is jam-packed with R-rated jokes, gory action, and much banter! Here’s what we thought about the Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer.
Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool is his career’s masterstroke. The film is born out of his own genius psyche and is the marriage of real and real in the most meta and dark humor sense. After breaking box office records and making audiences wait for years, Deadpool 3 is looking fresh, hot, and ready to take up the charts.
The trailer starts by introducing the new addition to the X-men universe, the ever-so-forceful Wolverine. It then proceeds to a classic Deadpool exchange before turning emotional. Reynolds cracks a few jokes at Logan’s expense in the meta sense that he is known for. A montage follows of Deadpool urging Wolverine to help him save everything he holds dear and remind him of his own misery.
Wolverine rightfully tells him he has no interest, but because of some emotional conversation, he joins hands with Deadpool, who reminds him that he is the ‘X-Man.’ But we get a hint of why Wolverine is hesitant, with the background of ‘This Wolverine Let Down His Whole World.’ It looks like a story of an antihero who finally wants to be a hero and a hero who has forgotten his identity.
The Deadpool 3 Trailer has a lot of heart, but it also contains many raunchy jokes and mind-numbing action. A surprising moment comes when we see a fighting sequence between Deadpool and Wolverine. Wait, what? We thought they were supposed to fight together, but we guess they need a whole arc. Cue, sneak peeks, easter eggs, and the idea that ‘Boys are so silly’ is a buddy comedy wrapped in an action cloak. And it wouldn’t be Deadpool without a few Marvel jokes, and nothing is off limits, not even Kevin Feige and drug jokes.
In Conclusion, Deadpool and Wolverine’s trailer is a pretty raunchy ride. It is meta, funny, full of all kinds of action, and opens a whole new world for what Deadpool will be like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And honestly, this is just what the MCU needs right now: a highly anticipated movie with two beloved actors and many bold intuitions. This movie doesn’t revive Wolverine but hopes to revive Marvel.
Deadpool & Wolverine releases worldwide on 26th July 2024!
Watch The Deadpool 3 Trailer Here:
