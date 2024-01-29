After many speculations and rumors, the first plot synopsis of Deadpool 3 has been revealed. Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson once again, and this time, the fun is double because Hugh Jackman as Wolverine will be joining him. Shawn Levy is directing the movie, and there are still a few months of waiting for the fans to see their favorite comic book heroes on screen.

Besides the old cast, there have been reports which suggest Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen are also in the upcoming MCU movie in undisclosed roles. This film has been at the center of all gossip, with people claiming notable actors would appear in it in cameos, including Ben Affleck as Daredevil and Channing Tatum as Gambit. There were also pictures of OG X-Men characters, the Toad and Sabertooth, on the film’s set. Finally, the fans would get a direction to their speculations with this latest description. Keep scrolling for more.

According to the report by The Direct, the official website for Marvel in Japan has added the first synopsis of Deadpool 3. As per that, Ryan Reynolds’ character is all set to alter the MCU history, and Hugh Jackman’s character, Wolverine, will be by his side either willingly or unwillingly; we will find that out when we see the movie on screen. The synopsis read, “That f*cking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?”

The fans are ready for the Merc with a Mouth to bring his load of antics with him and make Wolverine crazy with him. They believe Deadpool 3 will be rocking, and here are some of the reactions of the fans expressed on X regarding the first description.

An excited fan posted, “Sounds like a deadpool kills the marvel universe plot lest goooooo.”

Another wrote, “I can’t wait for this. The whole theater is gonna be like WTF every second.”

One person quipped, “Change the history of the mcu?”

Followed by one stating, “This means that tgere will be many appearances from other MCU characters YESSSS, I AM SO READY.”

And, “Deadpool kills the Fox universe.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26, 2024. The film’s trailer is said to be out during the Super Bowl in February 2024.

