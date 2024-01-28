The Avengers is one of the biggest comic book movies, which assembled several Marvel superheroes in one movie, allegedly for the first time in the history of cinema. It had an ensemble cast, and it is natural for someone to be clueless in such a big crowd. Jeremy Renner once, in an interview, revealed he felt lost while doing the Joss Whedon-helmed MCU movie. Renner is known for playing the character of Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, in the blockbuster franchise.

Renner made his MCU debut in 2011 in Chris Hemsworth led Thor. In the 2012 movie, Renner’s character was full-fledgedly introduced, and we also got a glimpse of Clint and Natasha’s heartwarming friendship. It continued through several films until Avengers: Endgame. Jeremy initially hated his character and did several things to get out of it. Keep scrolling for more.

The Avengers star cast comprised Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Stellan Skarsgård and Jeremy Renner. Then there were countless others as extras, and the movie featured more than one action sequence, i.e., a lot was happening during its filming.

In an interview with Collider, Jeremy Renner revealed that he was often confused while playing Hawkeye in The Avengers. He also said that it was a challenge for its director, Joss Whedon, and there was no one better than Whedon to carry forward the job.

He said, “I don’t know how you put that many characters in a movie like that. It’s immense. But, with that, you pass the baton. You get to work with very few of them ’cause everybody’s got their own thing going on. Someone’s in the air, flying around. I’m on the ground, shooting a bow and arrow.”

Jeremy Renner continued, “There are a lot of things happening. I have no idea what that movie looks like. Zero idea. Most of the time, I have a good idea of how it’s going to turn out because I’ve seen so much of it, but I have no idea. I feel like I might be an extra in it. I’m not sure.” This might have caused him to hate his character, and he did weird things to get fired from the film. He faked heart attacks while filming The Avengers, hoping the makers would kill off his character from the movie, but that never happened.

Renner was last seen as Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, where he passed down his legacy to Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

