Not every Hollywood star had an affluent life before making it big in the industry. Jeremy Renner is now one of the most famous actors and stars in blockbuster movies who had his share of struggles in his initial days. The actor once opened up about his early career days when he had to brush his teeth at a Starbucks outlet before attending the Academy Awards Ceremony, and he was nominated for his role in The Hurt Locker. He spoke about how those things impacted him.

Renner has managed to earn millions of fans with his acting and being the bow and arrow-wielding superhero Hawkeye in the MCU. He got his own series in 2021 on Disney+. Last year, he was also in the news for his deadly snowplow accident on New Year’s Day, and it’s been a year; he is all set to get back to work finally and start filming his Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Before starring in blockbuster franchises, Jeremy Renner tried to make ends meet by investing in homes with a longtime friend-turned-business partner. Renner used the money he got from S.W.A.T. to buy one of their first fixer-uppers, and they lived in it throughout the renovation. Unfortunately, those houses did not have running water or electricity. During that time, he also did The Hurt Locker, which got him his first Oscar nomination. While speaking to Howard Stern on his show, the MCU star revealed how he got ready for the Academy Awards Ceremony in a Starbucks bathroom.

Jeremy Renner once said, “I … had to brush my teeth in a Starbucks because we had no running water, as I got into a limo to go to the Academy Awards.” He further added, “It’s character building, those types of things.” His film The Hurt Locker won several Oscars, including one for Best Picture, and Renner was nominated in the lead actor category.

Since then, over a decade has passed, and Jeremy Renner has become a prominent Hollywood actor with millions of fans eagerly awaiting his return to work. On CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, Renner opened up to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper about his physical therapy, upcoming album, and filming of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

He said, “I think I’m ready, and I think I’m strong enough. I literally go back in a week.” For the unversed, Jeremy Renner broke multiple bones and had to undergo surgery for his chest trauma by the snowplow.

