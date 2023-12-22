2023 has reached its last leg and is just a few days away from 2024, and with a new year, a new awards season is also upon us. And the 96th Academy Awards unveiled their shortlisted names in ten categories. Margot Robbie’s Barbie is leading the list, along with other notable entries. Stick to the end of the article to find out which films have been shortlisted for Oscars 2024.

The Academy Awards is one of the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry. Every year, artists give their level best to gain recognition by the Academy. In 2023, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jaimie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and others were honored for their brilliant performance.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the shortlisted names in ten categories for the upcoming 2024 Oscars. The categories include documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, animated short film, visual effects, and more. Jimmy Kimmel will host it.

Let us look at the Oscars 2024 Shortlists here –

Documentary Feature

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City, and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin'” from The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” from Flora and Son

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderm

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Yellow

SOUND

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The nominations voting for the Oscars 2024 will occur from the 11th to the 16th of January. The official nominations will be announced on January 23rd, 2024, and the ceremony will be on March 10th at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised live on ABC.

