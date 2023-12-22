2023 has reached its last leg and is just a few days away from 2024, and with a new year, a new awards season is also upon us. And the 96th Academy Awards unveiled their shortlisted names in ten categories. Margot Robbie’s Barbie is leading the list, along with other notable entries. Stick to the end of the article to find out which films have been shortlisted for Oscars 2024.
The Academy Awards is one of the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry. Every year, artists give their level best to gain recognition by the Academy. In 2023, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jaimie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and others were honored for their brilliant performance.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the shortlisted names in ten categories for the upcoming 2024 Oscars. The categories include documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, animated short film, visual effects, and more. Jimmy Kimmel will host it.
Trending
Let us look at the Oscars 2024 Shortlists here –
Documentary Feature
- American Symphony
- Apolonia, Apolonia
- Beyond Utopia
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Desperate Souls, Dark City, and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
- In the Rearview
- Stamped from the Beginning
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- A Still Small Voice
- 32 Sounds
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Bear
- Between Earth & Sky
- Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
- Camp Courage
- Deciding Vote
- How We Get Free
- If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Last Song from Kabul
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Oasis
- Wings of Dust
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- Armenia, Amerikatsi
- Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
- Denmark, The Promised Land
- Finland, Fallen Leaves
- France, The Taste of Things
- Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge
- Iceland, Godland
- Italy, Io Capitano
- Japan, Perfect Days
- Mexico, Totem
- Morocco, The Mother of All Lies
- Spain, Society of the Snow
- Tunisia, Four Daughters
- Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol
- United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Beau Is Afraid
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- American Fiction
- American Symphony
- Barbie
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Color Purple
- Elemental
- The Holdovers
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Zone of Interest
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
- “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City
- “Dance The Night” from Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
- “Keep It Movin'” from The Color Purple
- “Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
- “High Life” from Flora and Son
- “Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
- “Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives
- “Road To Freedom” from Rustin
- “Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- Boom
- Eeva
- Humo (Smoke)
- I’m Hip
- A Kind of Testament
- Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Once upon a Studio
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderm
- Pete
- 27
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Wild Summon
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
- The After
- The Anne Frank Gift Shop
- An Avocado Pit
- Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
- Dead Cat
- Good Boy
- Invincible
- Invisible Border
- Knight of Fortune
- The One Note Man
- Red, White and Blue
- The Shepherd
- Strange Way of Life
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Yellow
SOUND
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- The Killer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- %0most number of mentions in the session: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
- Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
VISUAL EFFECTS
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
- Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The nominations voting for the Oscars 2024 will occur from the 11th to the 16th of January. The official nominations will be announced on January 23rd, 2024, and the ceremony will be on March 10th at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised live on ABC.
For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!
Must Read: Dune 3: Potential Script, Release Date & More, Here’s Everything You Need To Know About This Timothee Chalamet Led Threequel!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News