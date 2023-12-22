Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2, a.k .a. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is finally in the theatres, marking the end of the DCEU. DCU co-head Peter Safran opens up about the actor’s future in the new DC Universe, which is a bit dicey. However, there had been rumors that Jason might continue his journey in the DC as Lobo.

Jason appeared in the role of Arthur Curry for the first in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. It was for a brief cameo, and when he was seen in Justice League, people were intrigued by him. His Aquaman, which came out in 2018, received a positive response from the fans, and they waited eagerly for Momoa to return with its sequel. Things changed when James Gunn and Peter took charge in the DC, and his future, along with that of other actors and actresses, including Henry Cavill, became uncertain.

In an interview with The Independent, Peter Safran addressed the future of Jason Momoa in the DCU after Aquaman 2. Safran had only good things to say about the Game of Thrones star and said that Momoa is the definitive Aquaman, and he has redefined it. Peter revealed that for Momoa, the journey of becoming Arthur Curry was for 11 or 12 years, and he said, “A lot of the audience doesn’t realize that he was cast so long ago.” He urged the fans to support him and James Wan by supporting their latest film.

While speaking of Jason Momoa’s role in the DCU after Aquaman 2, Safran said, “If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him.” He added, “We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft.” Surprisingly, Peter’s comments hardly hint at his allegedly casting as Lobo in the DC.

The fans are still hoping he is a perfect fit as the psychotic bounty hunter.

Users reacted to Peter’s comments on Jason Momoa on the social media platform X. One of the fans wrote, “Make a Lobo movie with him, you cowards!”

Another said, “Make him Lobo, goddamnit.”

A third one wrote, “Just announce him as Lobo already.”

A fourth user quipped, “Oh, please let him be Lobo, please let him be The Main Man.”

Followed by one saying, “Just say he is Lobo. We all know it; why play coy?”

One fan commented, “Yeah, Jason Momoa is going to be Lobo for sure.”

And, “That’s good to know hopefully he’s Lobo.”

There has not been any official news on Jason Momoa’s casting as Lobo in the DCU. However, his alleged last outing as Aquaman in Aquaman 2, aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been released and is currently running in the theatres.

