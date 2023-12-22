Hollywood’s action hero and star of the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel, has been accused of sexual battery by his former assistant. The former assistant, named Asta Jonasson, has filed a case against the actor in a Los Angeles court. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

Vin is one of the most famous heroes in the film industry and has an estimated net worth of over $200 million. His Fast X, released earlier this year, received a lot of applause and praise from the audiences. Like Vin, many eminent Hollywood personalities have been accused of sexual assault, and some of them were even found guilty. Things started to unravel more after the #MeToo movement.

Vin Diesel’s former assistant, Asta Jonasson, revealed that the incident occurred in an Atlanta hotel room while working on the film ‘Fast Five‘ in 2010. According to Asta’s lawsuit, Vin forcefully groped her breasts and kissed her after spending a night with multiple women in his hotel room. The lawsuit also accused Diesel of forcing Asta to grab his erect p*nis, and when she shouted for him to stop, the actor pinned her against the wall and mast*rbated. He let go of her when he was done and left the suite.

Vin Diesel’s former assistant also alleged that she was fired after a few hours of that incident. The woman stayed shut for years because she feared speaking out against one of the highest-grossing actors. She feared being ostracized from the industry. As per BBC, the lawsuit read, “Vin Diesel ignored Ms. Jonasson’s clear statements of non-consent to his sexual assaults.”

Asta’s lawyer, Claire-Lisa Kutlay, is hopeful that her client’s courageous decision to take a step against Vin Diesel will help empower other survivors.

Vin Diesel’s lawyer, Mark Sinclair, said that his client denies the claim in its entirety in an issued statement to CNN. Asta also accused Sinclair of overpowering her in the hotel room as he groped her in her lawsuit. Sinclair said, “This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee.” Jonasson also sues Vin’s sister, Samantha Vincent, and his production company, One Race Films.

Vin Diesel was last seen in Fast X, and the movie is available on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and others for rent.

