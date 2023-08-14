While the Marvels and The DCs keep dominating the franchise and IP circle, one of the biggest films that was the talk of the town outside the Superhero frenzy was Vin Diesel led Fast X. The beginning of the two part conclusion to the Fast & Furious saga that has been running for two decades now was one of the most anticipated movies for many reasons. While it was being shot amid the pandemic, the drama that was unfolding before and around it had the attention of the world. But it looks like all that buzz couldn’t cultivate into a desired collection.

Fast X or Fast 10 went on to make a good buzz. The movie that is the beginning of the end starred Vin Diesel alongside the recurring cast, and Jason Momoa started the conclusion of the saga he introduced twenty years ago. The film also managed to bring back Gal Gadot from death, and that became the most questionable moment. But nothing beats Dwayne Johnson making a comeback as Like Hobbs, after a public argument with Vin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there was so much drama enough to build anticipation and peak curiosity, the latest reports suggest that the movie failed to create the dent it should have. The update says that Fast X fell 20 % short to even be called as profitable, forget a hit, and that has definitely raised many questions. Read on to know the breakdown of the budget and collections.

Fast X was the costliest movie in the Fast & Furious franchise. The cast included the biggest names, Gal Gadot, Vin Diesel, and Dwayne Johnson. As per a Fandom Wire report, the production allowance for the tenth part was $340 Million. Which was then pushed further due to additional expenditure and, of course, marketing and promotion. To be called a profit, calculations suggested that the movie should have collected $800 – 850 Million theatrically.

But unfortunately, Fast X couldn’t even touch $800 Million milestone and ended its run at a collection of $704.71 million worldwide. Which means it roughly fell short by 20%. However, Vin Diesel and the team are now shaping the next instalment, and we hope they win big this time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: ‘Shazam’ Zachary Levi Slams Hollywood For Churning Out Garbage, Advices Audience To Reject It; Netizens Think He Is Taking Digs At WB After Starring In Their Recent Box Office Debacle: “They Don’t Care Enough”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News