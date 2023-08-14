It won’t be an understatement if one says that Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling have managed to paint the world pink and continue to even colour the corners they couldn’t in the first go. The movie that released over 20 days ago has managed to create a storm enough to break records we cannot list in a go. The movie that now stands in the $1 billion league with its Box Office collection, continues to keep you strong and is now the second highest-grossing movie ever for Warner Bros, with only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 left to beat.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and backed by Warner Bros, was the filmmaker’s take on the iconic doll and a film that spoke about and to women across the globe. The film opened with a clash against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and has managed to be a raging competition to the anticipated Nolan flick. The film has managed to garner good reviews and even the word of mouth has been concrete.

Now as per the latest update, the movie that left Aquaman behind with over a billion dollars in its pocket, has now emerged out as the second highest-grossing movie for Warner Bros ever. The only film left to beat is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and we won’t be surprised if it now runs to snatch the crown from the wizarding world too. Read on to know more.

As per Screenrant, Barbie now stands on a mammoth of a collection of $1.18 Billion and has left behind Aquaman to become the second-highest Warner Bros grosser ever, pushing the Jason Momoa film to the third position. The Atlantis saga had earned $1.15 Billion. Now the only film it has to tackle to reach the top spot is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which earners $1.34 Billion back in 2011.

While the gap seems considerable, we will see if the Margot Robbie starrer manages to fill it and become the shining crown jewel for WB. However, for Warner Bros, Barbie’s success is like a breeze of fresh air after suffering back-to-back Box Office duds with The Flash being labelled as the worst Box office debacle in the history of superhero films. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

