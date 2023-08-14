Britney Spears is an icon and a legend who is gearing up for the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, but prior to that, she has let the inner her completely free as she dons a barely there lingerie set and shows off her pole dancing abilities in her new social media post. She has been recently sharing quite a few posts of her mean moves around the house, and this time she thought of throwing on a dancing prop in it.

Spears was in conservatorship for about 13 years, and earlier this year, she assured her fans that she is doing well after getting out of it. There have been several reports going on that the pop star reunited with her sons Jayden and Sean Preston after being embarrassed for her racy social media posts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, Britney Spears shared a racy video of her in a leopard print skimpy lingerie set doing a dance routine on a stripper pole. She posted it on her Instagram with the caption, “Got this pole two days ago, and last night was my first time on it !!!” She paired her animal print set with a matching pair of gloves and black knee-high boots.

Britney Spears sported her classic kohled eyes and messy golden locks while she gyrated and twirled around her pink pole. She chose the number ‘Closer’ by Nine Inch Nails to go with her dance number; with a few mirrors in the background, she made sure all her angles were visible to her fans. The post garnered a massive number of likes of over 441 million, but she kept her comments off, which was a safe move after this bold reel.

This may be her first time on a pole, but Britney surely knows her moves and what she is doing! The pop icon did not shy away from putting on the best show, and she looked like she was enjoying herself.

Take a look at the video reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

On the work front, Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me is all set to release on October 24th!

And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Beyonce Revealed Her Heart-Breaking Miscarriage Made Her Write Saddest Song As She Envisioned “What My Child Would Look Like” & Felt Very Maternal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News