The Marvel Cinematic Universe now houses almost every possible actor on the Hollywood roaster in some way or the other. Those who aren’t under the Disney umbrella are either contesting to get in or aren’t entirely interested. So when the rumours about the studio have tall order updates to offer, one cannot completely deny them. Like how it was said Kevin Feige is bringing in Tom Cruise to play the Superior Iron Man in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but it never happened. But seems like Kevin is still at it.

If you are unware, Superior Iron Man is an evil variant of the superhero that only knows destruction. As per reports, he was to make an appearance in Doctor Strange 2 and was to be played by Tom Cruise. Reports later said that the reason could be the actor’s unavailability and COVID restrictions because he was shooting multiple things back in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, while that is history, the rumours from the present now say that Tom Cruise is still very much being eyed by Kevin Feige and his team to bring him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are chances that he will still be seen as the Superior Iron Man and in two of the biggest announced movies right now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comic Book Movie report, Tom Cruise might be approached yet again to play Superior Iron Man in future Multiverse Saga projects. If the dots are joined, and the reports from the past are considered, there are high chances that we might see him in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, popularly called Avengers: 5 and 6 respectively.

It was earlier said that the next Avengers movie will have the Superior Iron Man create havoc on Earth 616 and trying to destroy it before an incursion destroys his reality. There is probability that Tom Cruise is being roped in for the same trajectory. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Sylvester Stallone Wanted To Kill Off Rambo In First Blood But Saved The Role By Saying “I Don’t Think That’s The Right Way…” Despite Director’s Opposition

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News