Robert Downey Jr is one of the biggest and most talented actors in Hollywood and yet his Iron Man role has been criticised brutally by many especially Martin Scorsese when he said Avengers movies were not cinema. Downey once addressed the issue in 2019 on the lines of why he opted out of Oscars when he appeared on The Howard Stern Show. Scroll down to know the details.

Robert Downey Jr, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film also stars Cillian Murphy in the lead along with Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt. For the unversed, Downey has been earlier nominated for an Oscar including for Best Actor for 1992’s Chaplin and Best Supporting Actor for 2008’s Tropic Thunder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Robert Downey Jr addressing why he opted out of the Oscars race in 2019, he told Howard Stern, as per The Hollywood Reporter, that he didn’t see his performance as Iron Man in that way even if his fans do. He then said he does not think Martin Scorsese really cares that much. However, Stern added that he believed Scorsese did not like the Marvel movies, and apparently others too felt the same which is why Downey did not score an Oscar nomination for his work as Iron Man. Reverting to this, Downey said, “I’m so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about it, and I said ‘let’s not’ and because I’m much more like you than you might really want to believe.”

The Avengers: Endgame star added, “I listen to the show and I agree with most all of your opinions, varied though they may be. Occasionally, you’ll go on some tributary trail of thought [and] I’ll go like, ‘Oh that’s not how I see it, but I love that you see it that way.’”

Robert Downey Jr further shared, “I’ll tell you the truth. I didn’t expect [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] to become what it became, and it is this very large, multiheaded Hydra at this point.”

However, when pushed to reply to what Martin Scorsese said, Downey added, “It’s his opinion. I mean it plays in theaters. I appreciate his opinion because I think it’s like anything. We need all of the different perspectives so we can come to the center and move on.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk Is “Kiddish”, Feels The Incredible Hulk Director Louis Leterrier; Shares His Two Cents About She-Hulk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News