Global sensation Rihanna is currently dating rapper A$AP Rocky but there was a time when she had hots for Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio and the feelings were mutual from his end too. This goes back to 2016 when the Titanic star was spotted kissing the R&B crooner at a nightclub in Paris. Leaving the Internet stunned, the two made quite a noise back in the day. Scroll down to know the details.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently rumoured to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two have often been spotted together. However, they haven’t made it official yet. RiRi, on the other hand, is currently expecting her second child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Circling back to the romance rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna, as per Express.co.uk, the duo sparked dating rumours after they were reportedly seen getting cozy while having a good time at nightclub Arc. Leonardo and Rihanna were accompanied by pal Cara Delevingne. Sources close to the Hollywood stars spilled the beans saying they are “just friends”, however, an eyewitness revealed, “Rihanna and Leo were really going for it. They were passionately snogging and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw.” The onlooker also added, “They were using tongues, so there was no mistaking it for a friendly smooch.”

Another source claimed that Leonardo was “at the club with his friends” and not with the singer adding, “Rihanna came in with Cara. She congratulated Leo and kissed him on the cheek. They didn’t hang out there, though and left separately shortly after.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna also raised quite a few eyebrows when they were spotted at a party at the Playboy Mansion in 2015. The Oscar-winner star was apparently getting cozy with the Grammy-winning star later winding up at the same after party.

Rihanna, though never confirmed her relationship status with Leonardo, she once spoke about him saying that he was her source of inspiration. When asked if she had any words to live by, she responded, “Avoid obviousness. That is a quote by Leonardo DiCaprio.’ That’s what makes you create something, that’s the excitement, that’s the thrill.”

