The confusion that most of the things around the newly rebranded DCU are riding on has left the audience curious to know what is exactly happening in the house led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. While they continue to shape their Chapter One: Gods And Monsters with the first film Superman: Legacy, the rumours have hinted at many other possible projects they might take up. The storm of excitement stirred harder recently when Gal Gadot said she is developing Wonder Woman 3 with James and Peter. But the update yesterday killed that very news.

If you are unaware, before James and Peter took over, Gal was developing Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins. Due to creative differences between Jenkins and the studio, the former refused to go by the studio notes and quit the job. Now the big question was whether Gadot will have a future or not, and it was doomed even more when the new leadership was announced. However, Gal said she was shaping the sequel.

But turns out that the new reports say that Wonder Woman 3 is not happening, despite Gal Gadot claiming that she is working on it. The fans are confused about who lied and are busy calling out James Gunn and reminding him that he did the same with ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck and ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Netizens are now busy slamming James Gunn for not giving clarity and probably lying to Gal Gadot about giving her Wonder Woman 3. A reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, read, “@JamesGunn What’s the matter, your not man enough to respond to Gal Gadot after you promised her she was staying on as Wonder Woman. Your awfully quiet. You pulled the same thing with Ben Affleck, saying he wanted to direct. That was another lie. So this time you have Variety do your dirty work. It’s to late, everyone has lost respect for you. I think it’s time you find another job. We will have to figure out a way to live without Creature Commandos and a 3rd rate Superman that nobody wants to watch.”

Catch more reactions below:

We are still waiting for James Gunn to clarify things and give us some good news. However, Gal Gadot is now making news for Heart Of Stone, which has opened to very mixed repose. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

