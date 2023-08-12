Captain Marvel 2, aka The Marvels, is gearing up for its release soon this year. Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel will be teaming up for this MCU flick. The movie’s trailer showcased humour, action and everything a Marvel movie promises, yet they have been facing a dip in the quality of late; its director Nia DaCosta has opened up about the tone of the film and here’s what DaCosta had to say!

The first film in this franchise came out before Avengers: Endgame establishing Brie’s character in the MCU; following the events of that time, we saw Parris and Vellani’s characters in WandaVision and Ms Marvel’s web series. There has been a lot of debate going around recently about superhero movie fatigue among fans, especially after the recent comic book films not doing very well!

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta in an interview with Total Film Magazine, revealed that the sequel would be silly and wacky, and she believes the superhero fatigue is real! She said, “I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists. The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds, unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

The Marvels director further spoke about her experience working on this MCU film. She said, “It’s a lot less traumatizing to work on for sure…[laughs]… But this movie also deals with specific, personal, and sometimes sad things. But no, it’s been nice to work in a different world for sure.”

The film will also see Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury after Secret Invasion, while Brie Larson, Teynah Parris and Iman Vellani work on their teamwork abilities to defeat the bad guys. The Marvels is all set hit the theatres on the 10th of November this year.

