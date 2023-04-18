The Marvels starring Brie Larson featuring as the leading MCU superhero, Captain Marvel, will be accompanied by a few other characters. As the trailer received a mixed response from the audience, the spotlight was on Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who was shown in the teaser trailer. As Captain Marvel 2’s promotional drive has already begun, the fans are excited to know more about the cast. Below is information about all the confirmed cast members of the MCU sequel.

As shown in the previous Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame movies, it can be speculated that Carol Danvers is definitely not a team player as she plans to take things in her own style. However, the sequel aims to develop her character as a leader, guiding Ms Marvel and Rambeau in this crucial mission before becoming the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Apart from the three leading superheroes of the MCU, The Marvels trailer does offer a long list of characters. Some of them will also be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while others are old-timers. Korean actor Park Seo-Joon will also make his debut, as his character has been kept under wraps. The trailer offered a brief snippet of footage showing him as someone with long flowing hair with a colourful and reflective outfit with shoulder pads.

The main villain of The Marvels, Zawe Ashton, will also be an MCU debutant as she is portraying a big bad named Dar-Benn. The trailer showed her wielding an Accuser hammer, the same weapon Ronan the Accuser used from Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Zawe Ashton em 'THE MARVELS'. pic.twitter.com/ByLIJSXadz — Portal MCU (@portal_mcu) April 11, 2023

However, apart from these debutants, characters like Muneeba Khan, Yusuf Khan, Aamir Khan from the Ms Marvel series will be seen in the MCU movie. Not to forget how Nick Fury will also return to help, as shown in the teaser. Watch the trailer below!

