The announcement by Warner Bros of introducing a new Harry Potter series enthralled the audiences as it also received a few negative responses. Some of them were happy, while others were not. However, the same reaction can be seen as they have announced a new Quidditch video game set within the Harry Potter universe, centring around the popular Wizarding sport.

The new game is set to be based on the wizarding sport where players will take on the role of Beaters, Chasers, Keepers and Seekers and play Quidditch at Hogwarts. The game was under the development of Unbroken Studios for years and is set to debut on PC and gaming consoles. While it does not have a release date, read ahead to find out what the Potterheads have to say about it.

Taking to Twitter, Warner Bros. announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions with a brief 16-second trailer showcasing some of its art styles. The game is said to be a standalone experience outside other Wizarding World content. It also aims to give Potterheads a chance to play the sport with multiplayer capabilities. The post also has a link to the website for the users to sign up for the playtests. However, the announcement did receive a mixed reaction.

Reacting to the announcement of new Harry Potter game, a user said, “What a waste of resources, this could have been part of Hogwarts Legacy.”

Another added, “It could be saved for the sequel. Which is probably the likely outcome.”

One of the Potterheads posted a photo of the previous game and said, “I’d like to pointout Draco’s face in the boxart”

A user also asked if it is as good as Quidditch World Cup, saying, “just at least be as fun as the old classic. 🥹”

Let us know what you think about it, and for more updates related to Harry Potter, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

